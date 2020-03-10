Championing the specialist

Skip to content
Informa's network of events, intelligence and scholarly publishing connects specialists with knowledge, helping them learn more, know more and do more

Informa AllSecure

Informa AllSecure is Informa’s approach to enhanced health and safety standards at our events following COVID-19

Read more on Informa AllSecure

Trading Update

On 12 June, Informa provided an update on trading to coincide with the Group’s 2020 Annual General Meeting, which includes further progress on the company’s COVID-19 Action Plan.

Connecting the dots across the entire technology ecosystem​

COVID-19 trials & treatments: specialist intelligence hub and free resources

By Pharma Intelligence

Find out more

Let’s talk vaccines

Pharma Intelligence experts discuss different approaches to vaccines, what's in development and the slower pace of R&D

Investing in Informa

Informa offers investors exposure to the growing, global Knowledge and Information Economy.

We have hundreds of major brands focused on specialist markets, attractive financial characteristics and a portfolio with international reach and depth.

Our Specialist Markets

We work in a range of specialist markets, providing relevant, quality and timely knowledge and connections to customers operating in Pharma, Finance, Licensing, Psychology, Artificial Intelligence and more.

Learn more about the trends in these markets from the subject matter expert colleagues within Informa.

Trends in our specialist markets

Our Divisions

Informa Connect creates live event experiences and digital platforms for professional communities in Biotech & Pharma, Finance and other specialist sectors

Informa Intelligence provides critical data and insight to businesses working in complex specialist markets, helping customers make informed decisions, spot opportunities and gain competitive advantage

Informa Markets creates opportunities for businesses to connect, learn and trade at major transaction-focused exhibitions, through online product showcases and through data and digital content 

Through research and consultancy, digital media, training and content and networking delivered at events and festivals, Informa Tech helps tech specialists and businesses looking to apply tech know-how to learn more and do more

Taylor & Francis curates and publishes high-quality peer-reviewed research, connecting specialists to knowledge and advancing discovery and progress in a number of fields of study

Sustainability

When it comes to sustainability, we’re moving faster forward.
 
Our approach to sustainability is called FasterForward, a five-year programme committing us to a series of activities that will ensure we move faster forward to become an ever more sustainable, positive impact business, including moving faster to become a zero waste and net zero carbon business. 

 

2019 Sustainability Report

